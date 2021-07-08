England fans in Northampton's pubs 'n clubs join 60,000 at Wembley cheering Three Lions into Euro 2020 final
Photo special as Gareth Southgate's boys set up Super Sunday date with Italy
Three Lions fans celebrated in style in pubs and clubs across Northampton as England beat Denmark 2-1 in the Euro 2020 semi-final.
Wembley was three-quarters full with 60,000 fans inside for the first time in nearly 18 months.
But there was hardly a spare seat to be had in Shoe town bars to see England win on penalties. Well, A penalty .. sort of.
For two long hours they lived every moment, kicked every ball, went up for every header and yelled for every free kick from what everybody was sure was a decidedly dodgy Dutch ref .. at least until he pointed to the spot in extra time.
Just in case you were at the Black Prince and can't remember, this is what it looked like ...