Ember, Number 13 and DJ duo to host bank holiday street food party with Northants guest chef line-up

Restaurant owner James Peck and DJ duo Reverb Parties are playing host to 70 guests at their latest event, ‘Industry Night’, on Sunday, 5 May at Ember and Number 13 in Wellingborough.

The fun-filled bank holiday party not only promises foodies a night of amazing DJ sets and fire breathing performances but popular county guest chefs will also come together to showcase fan-favourite dishes - with names to be announced in the coming days.

Smoked BBQ street food on the night will be cooked by James and his award-winning team at Ember’s restaurant and outside terrace.

Restaurant owner, James Peck, is hosting his next foodie event next month (images: @jakecawthorne)

Mouthwatering specialty cocktails and tasty drinks will be made by their sister bar, Number 13.

It’s the second year James has hosted the event, which allows the hospitality sector to let their hair down and celebrate the very best of Northamptonshire culinary talent.

Entry tickets have been made available to the general public to purchase for the first time and cost just £5.

‘Unwavering support’

Event organiser James said: “Last year, Industry Night brought together the very best of the Northamptonshire food and drink sector all under one roof at Ember.

“It was an amazing chance for chefs and front of house talent across the county to get together, get to know one another and have a big party to celebrate everything the industry has done to put food and drink on the map for this county.”

‘Amazing party’

The event also promises a night of lively entertainment for party-goers.

House music duo Reverb Parties, which includes DJ Stix and Ember’s resident DJ, Departure MUZIK, will be playing at the event alongside the pair’s chosen line-up of ten local house and tech DJs from Northamptonshire.

James added: “Last year’s event was a roaring success and this year is set to be even bigger as we’ve made our tickets available to the public as the event has continued to evolve. Without their unwavering support over the challenging last few years, many of our restaurants wouldn’t be where they are today.

“Not only do we have an incredible line-up of chefs for you all but we’re also featuring amazing musical talent and firebreather Sarah Whittaker.

“We can’t wait for you all to join us for an insane line-up of food and drink and enjoy this amazing party.”

The success of James’ award-winning restaurant, Ember, which first opened in 2021 and has grown to a team of 19, inspired the business owner to launch his latest venture, Number 13, in November 2023.

Industry Night is just one of many large-scale events hosted by the Wellingborough award-winning wood-fired restaurant, Ember, with many more in the pipeline.