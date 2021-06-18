Eleven bars in Northamptonshire that have HUGE cocktail menus

Everyone loves a fruity cocktail on a hot summer's day or even on an evening out.

Why are they so great though? Because they are exciting. Mixologists can be so creative with flavours, colours and presentation. If you want a long drink, a short drink, a sweet drink, a sour drink, there will always be a cocktail out there to suit your tastes.

So for all of you Northamptonshire cocktail enthusiasts - who want to be spoiled for choice when they go out for drinks - we have compiled a short list of bars in the county that have extensive cocktail menus

Here they are:

1. The Green Room - Brackley You can get COCKTAIL TREES at The Green Room in Brackley - need I say more? You can choose up to three of their cocktails to go on your 'tree' or you can simply just order them individually. Cocktails from their menu include Salted Caramel Espresso, English Garden and Raspberry Daquiri. They also have three 'tiki' themed cocktails. Photo: The Green Room Brackley Buy photo

2. The Smoke Pit - Northampton The Smoke Pit's cocktails look INSANE. Quirky concoctions include Waterbuffalo, Candy Floss Martini and Rum 'n' Ting. They also have a unique selectin of mocktails. Photo: The Smoke Pit Buy photo

3. Cheyne Walk Club / Pinch My Bun - Northampton Cheyne Walk Club has a three page menu of cocktails crafted by their expert mixologist, Albert. On request, he will even personalise a cocktail for you from scratch! Streetfood restaurant, Pinch My Bun, shares some of their cocktail menu next door if you are also hungry! Photo: Cheyne Walk Club Buy photo

4. Qube - Corby Qube has a huge cocktail menu consisting of over 40 cocktails and mocktails to choose from! Unique cocktails include Dirty Banana, Moscow Mule, Basil Grande and Bramble Gin cocktail. Photo: Qube Buy photo