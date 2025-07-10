Eight Northamptonshire pubs named in The Telegraph's top 500 in England

Pubs in Northampton, Kettering, Towcester, Wellingborough and county villages have made it onto the prestigious list.
The Telegraph says the pubs on the list are chosen for their “charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and – of course – award-winning beer”.
The paper said: “Our expert, Will Hawkes, has been writing about pubs for decades, visiting thousands across England in his never-ending search for perfection, and each of the establishments on the list has been tried and tested.
"We hope you are inspired to visit as many of these pubs as you can.”
Take a look at the eight Northamptonshire pubs that have been named in The Telegraph’s top 500 in England and what Will Hawkes said about each one.
1. Northamptonshire pubs named in The Telegraph's top 500 in England
Some of the county pubs named in the prestigious list... Photo: Google
2. The Three Horseshoes, Ecton
Will said: "It’s just after 7pm at the Three Horseshoes and a group of five pals are sitting around a table, a notepad, a pen and a drink in front of each. “Now,” one of them begins. “Do we think the bells should start ringing before the conga is finished?” They’re clearly organising a local festival of some kind, and the Three Horseshoes is the perfect place to do it. When I visited recently, the place was buzzing at 7pm in the evening, and everyone – from a chocolate Labrador to your correspondent – got a very warm welcome. (Well, maybe the Lab got a slightly warmer welcome than me)." Photo: Google
3. The Alexandra Arms, Kettering
Will said: "Lots of pubs use old pump clips for decoration, but I’m not sure many reach quite the coverage you’ll find at the Alexandra Arms. Every spare bit of wall and ceiling is occupied; the overall impact is, well, intoxicating. This is a much bigger pub than it originally looks, with a large back room that holds (among other things) a Northamptonshire Skittles table. When I visited recently, it was a sunny day and the patrons had spread out, although they were still carrying on a boisterous cross-pub conversation. So warm was it, in fact, that one of them was moved to order a Fosters shandy – a beer whose label I couldn’t find amongst the thousands on the ceiling." Photo: Google
4. The Cross Keys, King's Cliffe
Will said: "According to a plaque on the wall at the Cross Keys, a stout pub with rooms in the most northerly chunk of Northants, this is where iconic big band musician Glenn Miller last appeared before his fateful trip across the Channel in 1944. Quite a claim to fame, although the Cross Keys’ modern popularity is based on more prosaic qualities: good beer, food, a warm welcome, good-value rooms. That’s not to say there aren’t elements that elevate the experience, like the stout, handsome exterior, for example, or an inglenook fireplace. Plenty to get you in the mood, you might say." Photo: Google
