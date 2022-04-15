Nobody fancies cooking anything over the holidays, right?

That's good news for takeaways across town and here's those inspectors say are in the top bracket when it comes to keeping clean.

All these burger joints, pizza places, cafes and Chinese eateries — and a good old, fashioned chippies — have been visited by food hygiene officials since January 2021 and given the highest FIVE star rating, which means standards are very, very good.

The Food Standards Agency runs the scheme in partnership with local authorities, scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards via a rating — from five down to zero which means urgent improvement is needed.

To get the top rating, businesses must do well in all these three elements:

■ How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

■ The physical condition of the business – including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities

■ How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

1. Papa Johns Octagon Way, Weston Favell, NN3 8JP Date inspected: June 2021

2. The Rani Indian Takeaway Queen Eleanor Road, Far Cotton, NN4 8NN Date inspected: 17 November 2021

3. Daddy'z Burger Gold Street, NN1 1RA Date inspected: 10 June 2021

4. Chip Stop Wellingborough Road, NN1 4ER Date inspected: 18 November 2021