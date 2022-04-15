Five is the highest rating eateries can get from the Food Standards Agency

Don't fancy just chocolate and hot cross buns this Easter? Here's 21 tasty Northampton takeaways boasting a five-star food hygiene rating

All these got top marks for cleaniness following inspections during 2021

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:42 am

Nobody fancies cooking anything over the holidays, right?

That's good news for takeaways across town and here's those inspectors say are in the top bracket when it comes to keeping clean.

All these burger joints, pizza places, cafes and Chinese eateries — and a good old, fashioned chippies — have been visited by food hygiene officials since January 2021 and given the highest FIVE star rating, which means standards are very, very good.

The Food Standards Agency runs the scheme in partnership with local authorities, scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards via a rating — from five down to zero which means urgent improvement is needed.

To get the top rating, businesses must do well in all these three elements:

■ How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

■ The physical condition of the business – including cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, pest control and other facilities

■ How the business manages ways of keeping food safe, looking at processes, training and systems to ensure good hygiene is maintained.

1. Papa Johns

Octagon Way, Weston Favell, NN3 8JP Date inspected: June 2021

Photo: Kevin Nicholls

2. The Rani Indian Takeaway

Queen Eleanor Road, Far Cotton, NN4 8NN Date inspected: 17 November 2021

Photo: Google

3. Daddy'z Burger

Gold Street, NN1 1RA Date inspected: 10 June 2021

Photo: Google

4. Chip Stop

Wellingborough Road, NN1 4ER Date inspected: 18 November 2021

Photo: Google

