Dog friendly pubs in Northamptonshire: 28 excellent pubs to visit with your pooch

As the weather starts to improve, those long, sunny walks with our furry friends, which end at a pub, will begin to creep back into our lives...
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Jan 2023, 17:38 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT

Northamptonshire has many great pubs on offer, and many of them are even happy to welcome our four-legged friends.

And as we look to spring and summer, and cross our fingers for some better weather, the activity of taking our pooches for a pint will hopefully be returning soon.

Here are 28 dog friendly pubs to visit in Northamptonshire.

Just some of the Northamptonshire pubs, which welcome dogs...

1. Dog-friendly Northamptonshire pubs

Just some of the Northamptonshire pubs, which welcome dogs... Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Stoke Bruerne, Towcester, NN12 7SY.

2. The Navigation - Stoke Bruerne

Stoke Bruerne, Towcester, NN12 7SY. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Zion Hill, Walgrave, Northampton NN6 9PN.

3. The Royal Oak - Walgrave

Zion Hill, Walgrave, Northampton NN6 9PN. Photo: The Royal Oak

573 Harlestone Rd, Northampton NN5 6NU.

4. The Hart - Duston

573 Harlestone Rd, Northampton NN5 6NU. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

