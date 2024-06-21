Do you remember these ten long-lost pubs from Northampton's past?

Whether it ended in a taxi ride home or a staggering walk in anything but a straight line, those of us who have frequented Northampton’s pubs can all agree how fantastic they are.

Sadly, the saying ‘nothing lasts forever’ is true of many a much-loved bar and club that has closed down over the years.

Here, we track down ten of Northampton’s long-lost watering holes – how many of them do you remember? Plus, one much-loved venue which almost bit the dust in the 1980s and lived to tell the tale.

Did you have a favourite pub that closed in Northampton? Email [email protected].

1 . Four of Northampton's long-lost pubs Do you remember these four long-lost pubs from Northampton's past?

2 . Bar Me pub, The Drapery The Bar Me pub in Northampton's Drapery attracted outrageous headlines in the Chronicle & Echo October 2003 when it was revealed revellers were stripping off and 'cavorting naked in the street'. The bar insisted it solved the problem when it ended drinks promotions after 9pm

3 . The George Inn, Maidford The George Inn in Banbury Lane, Maidford, served pints for well over a century until a lack of regulars caused it to close down in February 1996

4 . The King David pub, Kingsthorpe The King David Pub, in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, became a notorious lair for organised crime. It shut down in September 2018 after the Magistrates' Court revoked its license.