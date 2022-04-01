Dine like a Tudor at Medieval Banquet with entertainment for one day only at this Northampton restaurant

Northampton residents are cordially invited to a Medieval Banquet at the Church Bar and Restaurant.

The Tudor themed evening - set in 1522 - is happening for one night only on Saturday, April 9 from 7pm and promises to be a night “full of great food and big laughs.”

Guests will get to enjoy a complimentary goblet of mead in The Church Restaurant’s Chapel Bar before enjoying a four-course banquet meal based on the period but with some subtle hints to modernise.

The Church Bar & Restaurant in Northampton.

The menu features soups, pottages, stews, pies, various traditional meats, local foraged herbs and some spectacular desserts. All food will be served banquet style on platters so that guests can help themselves.

Entertainment will be provided by their jester, Patch, who has been an English Heritage Jester since 2005 and even performed for the Queen as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations.

There will additionally be live period music from The Medieval Minstrel, who will be performing on the lute, hurdy-gurdy, cittern, English bagpipes and colascione.

Guests are encouraged to “dress to impress” and “keep with the spirit of the evening” but they do not insist on fancy dress - although, it certainly is an option.

The restaurant does require attendees to inform them of any dietary requirements in advance so they can issue a separate menu.

Tickets are £55 per person including a £10 deposit payable at the point of booking.