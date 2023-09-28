Destination pub in Northamptonshire village launches breakfast menu to coincide with opening of stunning outdoor area

‘Then came the launch of the outdoor area from an average pub garden into a stunning space to relax, eat and drink’

A Northamptonshire pub has further expanded its offering to eager customers by launching a breakfast menu.

The George in Kilsby is continuing to thrive just 13 months after reopening, having undergone a huge refurbishment.

The past year has seen The George restore its reputation as a popular village pub, as well as becoming a destination dining venue thanks to its unique menu from chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy, along with monthly supper clubs and afternoon teas including an Asian high tea, plus cooking classes and cocktail masterclasses.

In June they opened a stunning new garden and al fresco dining area, complete with bespoke timber seating and heaters, along with a dedicated garden menu and plans for regular barbecue menus, weather permitting.

In celebration of a year in business, August saw the launch of a new breakfast menu to mark its 12-month milestone and a garden party to mark the occasion.

The new breakfast menu, available from 9.30am to 11.30am on Friday and Saturdays, includes a traditional full English breakfast, as well as eggs benedict, eggs royale, shakshuka and Loch Duart smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

Meat-free options include avocado florentine and a Middle Eastern-inspired smashed avocado on sourdough. And those with a sweet tooth can tuck into souffle pancakes or a smoothie bowl.

What they’ve done at The George over the last year has been clever. In a small village, surrounded by other rural communities, it’s always big news when a pub is taken over or revamped.

They built the excitement and there was a burst of activity with people making bookings and word of mouth spreading that the food was good.

I live in one of the surrounding villages and I was one of those people who last winter visited for dinner in cosy surroundings with friends. Service was friendly and the pub was packed on a week night so clearly they were doing something right.

Then came the launch of the outdoor area from an average pub garden into a stunning space to relax, eat and drink.

Having documented the transformation of the garden build on Facebook, it breathed a new lease of life into people being excited to visit again and thus The George is the hot topic of conversation again.

I jumped at the chance to visit again after being invited along by the owners of the George to try out the new breakfast menu.

We arrived just after 9.30am and were the first people there. It wasn’t the warmest of mornings but how could you not sit outside so we wrapped up and braved the good old English weather.

The outdoor area doesn’t disappoint. They’ve utilised the space fabulously with an inside/outside feel, beautiful planting and lighting. Now I see what all the fuss is about.

No doubt a lot of money has been spent on it but I’m sure it continue to attact customers not only from the local area but for miles around.

A flower wall with ‘The George’ written across it adds a splash of colour to the garden and i’ve no doubt it’s ended up on many Instagram pages – again, a clever move to help spread the word.

The garden is glorious but what about the breakfast. We took our two young boys with us – which as many parents know, can be a challenge whilst eating out.

It was first thing in the morning however and they were well behaved, phew. A highchair was provided for the baby and we sat just on the edge of the covered seating area.

Staff were very accommodating and I think if they weren’t well behaved then it would have been okay. It felt a relaxed space for any occasion.

The owners say they have launched the breakfast menu to suit everyone from families to couples, along with business meetings or any other excuse you need to kick start your day.The breakfast menu has 11 items on it and two for children – a mini breakfast for £7.95 and the pancakes for £6.95.

No question for our six-year-old who was firm on having the pancakes which were topped with berries and chocolate sauce.

If I asked my eldest what he thought of his choice, I’ve no doubt he would say ‘more sauce and berries please’. He didn’t offer me any but they looked delicious.

The baby tucked into toast with butter and jam (£4.75). Slightly on the pricey side compared with the cost of the pancakes and mini breakfast but there was no complaints from him and it was demolished.

Us grown ups both opted for the eggs benedict for a very reasonably priced £9.75. The free range poached eggs came with rashers of streaky bacon on an English muffin with hollondaise.

It was beautifully presented and very tasty using quality ingredients which is what makes The George breakfasts stand out from some other places.

Breakfast was washed down with freshly squeezed orange juice, all of which set us up for a busy day of fun ahead.

I’m looking forward to seeing what the brains behind The George come up with next.

For a full calendar of events and to book, visit The George’s website at www.thegeorgeatkilsby.co.uk

