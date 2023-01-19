Northampton’s favourite takeaway dishes have been revealed by a popular delivery app.

Deliveroo has released data that shows the town’s favourite time to order on the platform is 7pm on a Friday.

It has also revealed which dishes are the most popular. Burgers from big-named chains and independents make the list, as well chicken-based dishes from a variety of takeaways.

Deliveroo has revealed Northampton's favourite takeaway dishes.

The delivery firm says more than 250 restaurants are signed up on the platform, which first launched in Northampton in November 2016 when the app began with around 15 restaurants from across the town. It also says the app has created work for more than 500 people in the town.

Jay Couchman Deliveroo manager for Northampton said: “Over the last six years, we’ve been proud to offer our customers a wide selection of over 250 different restaurants to order on Deliveroo in Northampton.

“American, Portuguese and Turkish are the most popular cuisines our customers have been ordering, but that being said, there are still plenty of hidden gems on our app or website waiting to be discovered by locals.”

The top five most-ordered meals on Deliveroo in Northampton:

-Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys, Sixfields

-Ronalds Revenge burger from 7Bone, in St Giles Street

-Chicken and rice from Rio's Piri Piri - based in Gold Street and Wellingborough Road

-Wings Only from Wingspot, Wellingborough Road

