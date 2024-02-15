Delapré Abbey to get its own food festival this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The creators of Towcester Food Festival and Bite Street NN are launching a brand new gastronomic extravaganza this summer – the Delapré Food Festival.

The food and drink festival will take place within the beautiful surrounds of Delapré Abbey, which organiser Crispin Slee says is tailor-made for the event.

He said: “It’s such a special place and the perfect spot for the festival. We want to bring the grounds to life for a grand summer weekend celebrating artisan food and drink.”

Richard Clinton, chief executive at Delapré Abbey, and Crispin Slee

Delapré Food Festival will feature all the temptations that made Towcester Food Festival so popular – bustling with food and drink stalls, hourly chef demos, tasting sessions and masterclasses.

The outdoor street food market will be curated by Bite Street NN, the Northampton street food pop-up, which regularly features the best traders for miles around.

Many top local chefs are already lined-up to take part on the demo stage. They include Delapré Abbey’s own Bart Polinski, who is head chef at Hibiscus, James Peck and Hannah Dunne from Ember in Wellingborough and Carmela Sereno Hayes, Northampton’s Queen of Italian cuisine.

Tom Warner, the founder of Warner’s Gin in Harrington, will run free gin tasting sessions through the weekend and Josh Moinet of VineBud in Towcester will host a series of wine tasting sessions.

There will also be cheese masterclasses hosted by cheese expert Shane Holland and cocktail masterclasses run by the expert mixologists at Number 13, which has recently opened in Wellingborough to rave reviews.

Crispin added: “It’s really important to us that the festival supports local food and drink businesses, helping them to grow and helping the local food economy.”

One local food hero who has already signed up for the festival is Gary Bradshaw, from Hamm Tun Fine Foods, who makes Cobblers Nibble Cheese. He said: “Having a big show like this in our doorstep is vital for businesses like mine.”

The festival is styled as a “fab day out for foodies and families alike” and will also feature activities for children, including kids cookery classes, run by Rachel Wilson of Cookery Doodle Doo in Towcester.

Richard Clinton, chief executive at Delapré Abbey, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event. It’s going to be a terrific occasion and will help to support one of Northampton greatest historical assets.”

Delapré Food Festival takes place on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, opening at 10am on each day. Parking will be within the grounds and is free.

Tickets for are on sale, including Early Bird tickets offering entry for just £10 per person and family tickets at £20. Entry to the festival includes admission to the house.

Guided tours will take place twice a day or visitors can explore at their own leisure. There is also the opportunity to book afternoon tea in The Orangery at Delapré Abbey as part of the festival.