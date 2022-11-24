Daventry restaurants ‘offering something new’ are finally open, following seven months of delays
Dough&Co and Burger Amour opened their doors this week
After seven months of delays, two Daventry restaurants finally opened their doors on Wednesday (November 23).
Dough&Co and Burger Amour, situated in the Mulberry Place development based off North Street, were originally meant to open around Easter time.
However, they have experienced months of delays caused by a multitude of issues, including getting energy metres fitted, agreeing contracts, and late deliveries – which the owner says is as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.
Talking to Chronicle & Echo at the start of September, Chris Sharman, the Suffolk-based restaurateur who owns the pizza and burger chains, set the opening date for October 10 – but following a final bout of delays, this was pushed back.
Chris said: “A project like this would normally take us 10 days to get up and running.”
He promised the two restaurants would bring something new to Daventry and provide “authentic food in a relaxed atmosphere”.
Dough&Co, which is mainly situated in East Anglia and some Northern areas such as Sheffield and Stoke-on-Trent, offers fresh pizza cooked in wood fired ovens.
Burger Amour is a steak and grill, offering a wide selection of grilled meats.
Both are now available to visit in-person and can be ordered online for delivery – and Dough&Co currently has 30 percent off their website using code DOUGH30 at checkout.
50 new staff members were hired in the run up to the opening, which Chris believes will have a “very positive impact”.
The restaurants join The Arc Cinema, which opened on March 4 and is home to four state-of-the-art screens.