Countdown is over as esteemed Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards return TOMORROW

The countdown is over as the esteemed Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards are returning tomorrow for the seventeenth year.

The awards continue to shine a spotlight on local culinary excellence by recognising and celebrating the county’s brilliant people, places and producers.

There are 18 award categories for 2025/26 and the results will be announced at the Royal & Derngate on Thursday, October 16. There is not long to wait until this year’s gold, silver and bronze winners are revealed.

Winning an award continues to have a positive impact on the finalists, who report to awards director Rachel Mallows with an increase in business each year. Some experience up to a 25 percent growth in custom as a result of their success.

Warner’s Distillery and Jeyes of Earls Barton were shining examples of success stories that came to mind for Rachel. These standouts have continued to authentically grow, adapt and reap the rewards as a result.

This year’s ceremony will be themed in line with the 350-year anniversary of The Great Fire of Northampton. Rachel believes the anniversary and the awards share the same themes of resilience and communities coming together.

The event is once again being hosted at the Royal & Derngate, and Rachel expressed her gratitude for their continued enthusiasm and passion.

Take a final look at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards’ categories and respective sponsors…

Artisan Local Drink of the Year (Wharf Distillery)

Artisan Local Product of the Year (Heygates Flour and Animal Feed Millers)

Artisan Local Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year

Booker Gastro Pub of the Year (Booker)

Booker Young Chef of the Year (Booker)

Canapé Competition (Portfolio Events)

Chef of the Year (Greedy Gordons)

Community Café of the Year (West Northamptonshire Council Public Health)

Farming Environment Award (Weetabix)

F&B Achiever of the Year (J Sweeney Accountants)

Food and Drink College Student of the Year (University of Northampton)

Healthy Food and Wellbeing Award (Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust)

Local Food Hero of the Year (Howes Percival)

One to Watch (Whitworth Bros. Ltd Flour Millers)

Outstanding Contribution to Food & Drink (All Things Business)

Restaurant of the Year (WhitCo Catering & Bakery Equipment Limited)

Weetabix Sustainability Award (Weetabix)

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (British Pepper & Spice Co. Ltd)

For more information on the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2025/26, visit their website here.