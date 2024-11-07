The Christmas coffees are here ☕

Costa Coffee has launched its festive menu for 2024

The range includes a variety of drinks, savoury food and sweet treats

I tried two delicious brand-new additions

I absolutely love Christmas, it is my favourite time of the year, from the decorations to the music - but most importantly the delicious food and drink.

Costa Coffee launched its Christmas 2024 menu on Thursday November 7, and I headed straight to my local shop to try out some of the brand-new additions to the menu.

Costa has introduced new additions to its festive menu, as well as fan-favourite returners so I was spoilt for choice when it came to choosing.

I decided to go for two of the brand-new additions, choosing a hot drink and a sweet treat to take home.

For the hot drink I chose the Caramel Nutcracker Latte, and it was absolutely delicious. My usual coffee order is a caramel latte, so this new festive drink stood out to me among the rest.

The Caramel Nutcracker Latte did not disappoint, with prominent notes of both caramel and nuts, with the smooth, creamy taste of a latte from Costa.

For those who enjoy the Caramel Nutcracker Latte, there is also a cake version of the drink available to enjoy.

However, the sweet treat that caught my eye was the Berry Red Velvet Mini Loaf. It has to be one of the most delicious cakes I have ever tasted.

I do enjoy a red velvet cake, but what made this one unique was the gooey berry jam in the middle. Very sweet and the perfect size.

I really enjoyed what I have tried from Costa Coffee’s Christmas 2024 range so far, which also includes Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate, Festive Spice Latte, Brie and Cranberry Toastie and Iced Gingerbread Snowman Biscuit among much more festive food and drink.

I have to also mention the festive design of the Costa Coffee takeaway cups, which features illustrations of couples in various festive settings. Very adorable!

For more information on Costa Coffee’s Christmas 2024 menu, please visit its website.