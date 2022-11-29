Chefs ‘hungry for the title’ at international Masterchef competition being held at Northampton College

Chefs from across the county are “hungry for the title” at an international Masterchef competition taking place at Northampton College next year, according to the organiser.

Northampton businessman and chef, Muhammad Ali, is collaborating with the college to host the ‘International Bangladeshi Masterchef’ competition on January 17, 2023.

Chefs from across the country can enter by sending over a menu, outlining the ingredients of their dish, and they then stand a chance of making the final 32 – who will go head-to-head in the live cook off in January.

Pictured left is Muhammad Ali, the organiser of the competition who has been an award-winning chef since 2010 and represented the UK in Bangladesh.

They will then be whittled down to 10, who will visit Bangladesh in March next year to compete against their top 10 chefs to see which individual will be crowned the winner.

Muhammad, who has been an award-winning chef since 2010 and represented the UK in Bangladesh, said: “The curry industry is dying and we want to encourage young chefs to go into the sector.

“There is a future out there but the industry is suffering and restaurants are closing because of a staff crisis.

“This is why it’s important for students to learn about different cuisines, as it is now becoming more common for English people to find a career in Indian and Asian restaurants.”

The 32 shortlisted chefs will take part in the ‘International Bangladeshi Masterchef’ cook off on January 17, 2023 at Northampton College.

The chef says there is no denying Indian cuisine is “famous” and they are proud to celebrate all times of the year, including Christmas.

Muhammad, who formerly owned a restaurant in Rushden before starting afresh in Warwickshire, says he has already got 120 people booked in for Christmas Day.

He began working with Northampton College after hosting a cake competition for the students around the time of the Queen’s Jubilee, and will be starting cooking lessons from January.

Though the students cannot take part in the Masterchef competition, they will be assisting Muhammad in cooking for those who attend and compete in the event.

They may not know how many chefs will enter, but there has already been “lots of interest across the country” and people who are getting in touch are eager to find out more.

