Can you guess what tops the list of the nation's favourite home-cooked meal?

The nation’s favourite home cooked meals have been revealed, with roast dinner, spaghetti bolognese, and chicken with vegetables topping the list

​The research, commissioned by Tesco to support its recent That’s True Value campaign, also revealed that more than half the nation struggles with inspiration on what to cook on a budget.

Deciding what to have for dinner – in some parts of the country, it’s called tea whatever time it is eaten – can be a real puzzle. Magazines, websites and family recipes handed down can be a source of inspiration.

​The nation’s favourite home-cooked meals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1 Roast dinner

2 Spaghetti Bolognese

3 Chicken and vegetables

4 Pizza

5 Stir fry

6 Toasties/sandwiches

7 Fish and chips

8 Cottage/shepherd’s pie

9 Lasagne

10 Sausage and mash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco is sharing recipe inspiration to help more people enjoy mealtimes, including recipes for some of the nation’s favourite meals - with many of the ingredients now available on Tesco’s Aldi Price Match.

Two thirds of UK adults struggle to decide at least once a week on what to cook, with 28 percent turning to recipe books and 18 percent looking to supermarket magazines/websites for help.

When choosing menu options, meals that can be re-used or enjoyed as leftovers throughout the week and recipes that use ingredients that are inexpensive are most valued by the nation.

The UK is also becoming increasingly savvy with their food shops, looking for offers and deals on ingredients more often batch cooking to make ingredients go further so nothing goes to waste and 51 percent are making use of supermarket loyalty cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, 28 percent are looking for price-matched products already, which can be a helpful way to save shoppers a trip by price matching against comparable products at other retailers – so there’s no need to go elsewhere.

To help budgets go further, Tesco has price-matched more than 500 of its products, to give great value prices on quality food including family favourites and own-brand staples.