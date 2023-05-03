Brits drinking a cup of tea or more an hour - plus favourite herbal blends

Cup of tea and chill. Woman lying on couch, holding legs on coffee table, drinking hot coffee and enjoying morning, being in dreamy and relaxed mood. Girl in oversized shirt takes break at home.

But it is not just traditional English breakfast brew that does the trick.New research has revealed that Brits are moving away from tradition with over more than half opting for a herbal like green tea or rooibos, or other leaf-based teas like Earl Grey, as their preferred choice of blend.

This year’s research into Brits’ tea drinking habits by global tea specialists, The Tea Group, found that 55 percent of the nation now prefers a herbal brew with 22 percent choosing a green tea such as Matcha, and 11 percent picking a rooibos, ginger, peppermint, chamomile or fruit tea as their blend of choice.

The remaining 22 percent chose Earl Grey or picked ‘other’ for their tea, other than traditional English bBreakfast.

More than half like to take their tea in the morning with milk. A quarter like it rich and malty, and 15 percent prefer aromatic and herbaceous, all made directly in a mug for most people as we opt for convenience over complexity.

However, one in five agreed that the traditional way to serve tea - using loose leaves, served in a china cup and poured from a teapot - still makes the perfect brew.

The Tea Group found that 47 percent of the population consuming up to five cups a day, while more tha a quarter drink between six to 10 cups of tea a day which is around one brew an hour during the average working day.

Nearly half percent of consumers use teatime as a chance to socialise with others, 37 percent see it as an opportunity for some ‘me time,’ while the majority say that tea makes them feel ‘calm and relaxed’ or ‘comforted.’

In fact, more than a quarter of people drink tea purely for their wellbeing with 38 percent drinking tea for both wellness and taste.

There are some traditions that Brits are sticking to, with biscuit, cake or sandwich the nation’s top three favourite foods to accompany their tea.Díaz Ayub, managing dDirector at The Tea Group, said: “It is wonderful to see how Brits are embracing the range of artisan tea, cold brews and herbal varieties available today”.

Díaz Ayub has recommended the following tea and food pairings:

A rich savoury Shepherd’s pie can be perfectly paired with an English Breakfast tea. Definitely without milk, but with a hint of honey and served in a wine glass.

A humble peppermint tea with a buttery shortbread biscuit for a “melt in your mouth” murray -mint like pairing.

Risotto alla Milanese has a creamy texture which can be harmoniously uplifted by pairing with a complex and aromatic, malty Masala chai.

Stilton cheese paired with Chinese Da Hong Pao tea.

Elevate the classic cream cheese and cucumber sandwich by pairing with a humble green tea.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Traditional English Breakfast Tea has been a staple part of UK culture for centuries, and remains so for 45% of the tea lovers we surveyed. However, our findings reveal that the future of tea is much more diverse with a new generation of tea drinkers who are moving beyond the traditional brew to embrace a mixology of teas that inspire health and happiness.”

The findings from The Tea Group also found that nearly two thirds (60%) start drinking tea from a primary school age. A third had their first cuppa before the age of seven, and 16% were five or below.

Diaz continued: “As our research shows, teatime is either ‘me time’ or an experience which brings people together to create memorable moments. It’s something to celebrate as a nation which is why we founded National Tea Day. Tea plays a role in so many cultures and can be enjoyed in so many ways, and we’re seeing this in the UK with more tea-lovers pairing various teas with different types of food. Try succulent scallops with Japanese Gyokuro tea served in a wine glass, or pistachio macaron with milky Oolong tea, or the traditional shepherd’s pie is great with an English Breakfast tea. It’s a drink that offers a world of opportunity for trying fresh delights and our study shows that Brits’ taste for tea is stronger than ever.”

