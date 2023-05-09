Britain's Best Sandwiches are revealed...and one of them is made in Northampton

The Sandwich & Food to Go Designer of the Year competition has announced its 2023 winner, celebrating the best-tasting, best-looking and most innovative sandwiches from across the country. The annual event is a highlight of the annual Sandwich & Food to Go Awards or ‘The Sammies’ – the Grammys of the sandwich world.

Katarina Broadribb, owner of Uptons of Bassett and lead of the Lemon and Soul Cookery School – both based in Southampton – has scooped the top prize for her sandwich, aptly named Smokey Roll, inspired by living in Amsterdam for three years and falling in love with the strong, rich flavour of Gouda.

Her design was a triumph of locally sourced smoked brisket, smoked rich Gouda cheese, mushrooms, horseradish sauce and herbs.

BRITAIN’S BEST SANDWICH

Organised by the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, the competition invites sandwich professionals from across the country to enter. They must create an innovative sandwich or food-to-go product, using the sponsor’s ingredient as the key element, together with other food components of their choice. There were five categories in the 2023 competition which were Futura Food, Gierlinger, H. Smith Food Group, Mona Dairy and VBites.

Finalists went head-to-head live, all under the watchful eyes of an expert judging panel. Category winners and the overall champion were then revealed last night by renowned chef Theo Randall and comedian Andrew Ryan, during a gala evening celebrating the industry at the Royal Lancaster, London.

The ‘Category Winners’, and runners-up to Katarina, were her husband Simon Broadribb for his ‘A Mountain of Feta and Mequez Wrap’ in the Futura Food category. Newry-based Kieran McGivern from Around Noon took two category wins with his ‘Blockbuster Chicken’ and ‘So Many B’s’ in the H. Smith. Food Group and Gierlinger categories respectively. And finally, in the plant-based category sponsored by VBites, the winner was Rochelle Lack of Greencore with her Vegan Duk Bao Boy.Jim Winship, director of The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, said: “What we tasted at this event were no ordinary sandwiches…with ingredients like apple and stilton custard, crispy chicken and wasabi, bacon and Brussels sprouts, our chefs are continually pushing the boundaries of creativity within everyone’s favourite everyday dining staple. We’ve tasted some truly tremendous sandwiches!

“Katarina’s creation included not only great taste ingredients but ones that completely complemented each other – and the judging panel remembered all of its elements many sandwiches later – which made it a clear winner.”

BRITAIN’S BEST SANDWICH

Jim continued: “This competition, and the wider Sammies Awards, are always a highlight in the calendar. It is also a precursor to the annual British Sandwich Week, a seven-day celebration aiming to support the industry and celebrate the nation’s love of a good sarnie. With all the events at this time of year, some say it’s sandwich season in the industry. We just want to make sure that those sandwich stars across the country are recognised for their hard work, creativity and passion in what is another challenging year.”

Winners at the Sandwich & Food to Go Designer of the Year competition:

Entrants competed over five categories, judged on their creativity, design, technical ability and innovative use of the sponsor’s product. Category winners were then put forward for the coveted overall competition winner title.

• Futura Foods YAMAS! Feta: Winner – Simon Broadribb with ‘A Mountain of Feta and Mequez Wrap.’• Gierlinger Beechwood Smoked Cooked Streaky Bacon: Winner – Kieran McGivern with ‘So Many B’s’.• H.Smith Food Group Steam-Cooked Sliced Chicken: Winner – Kieran McGivern with ‘Blockbuster Chicken’.• Mona Dairy Gouda: Winner – Katarina Broadribb with ‘Smokey Roll’.• VBites Plant-Based: Winner – Rochelle Lack with ‘Vegan Duk Bao Boy’.

The overall winner, Katarina, said: "I am totally overwhelmed. This year can only be described as a bumper one for us. I am still in shock that not only have I created the best sandwich in the UK, but I won my category, my husband won his, and our pride and joy took home the Independent Retailer of the Year award too!“I feel like my passion comes out in the food I create. I live and breathe it, inside and outside of work. My family, my team and my husband support my determination to innovate, teach others and continue to learn myself.

“We have been entering this competition for many years and we know how tough it is to get to the finals, let alone win. I entered three different sandwiches, which was exciting as well as terrifying.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed every stage and truly believe in everything it stands for. The sandwich industry is full of life and brimming with transformative ideas. It’s been another tough year for everyone involved in making, creating, designing and owning sandwich shops. So, I stand here today extremely proud of myself – especially for beating my husband!”