Britain's Best Bar 2021: Could any of these DIY Northamptonshire bars be this year's winner?

Since announcing the launch of the this year's Britain's Best Home bar competition, the organisers have been swarmed with entries from Northamptonshire

The contest organisers at Liberty Games have commenced their annual search for amazing home bar creations from classic pubs to Tiki inspired bars.

Technical director at Liberty Games, Stuart Kerr, said: "Following the success of last year’s competition, we wanted to replicate the excitement around home bars and, since launching a few weeks ago, we’ve received over 110 amazing entries from all over the UK.

"We’ve had lots of entries from Northamptonshire - from bar huts, Tiki themed bars as well as sleek bars with games room elements and the standard is incredible. Who knew there were so many amazing home bars in the county!

"As entries keep coming in, it’s clear that it’ll definitely going to be hard to choose a winner!”

The winner of this year's competition will win a subscription of a year's supply of beer, which includes several different known brands and unique craft beers. The winner will receive a box of beer every month, amounting to a yearly cost of £300.

Have you built your very own home bar? There is still time to enter the competition at https://www.libertygames.co.uk/store/jukeboxes/features/uks-best-home-bar-competition/. Entries close on July 5.

Liberty Games reached out to us with some of their favourite entries from competitors in Northamptonshire so far:

1. Mark Wood - Kettering

2. David Smith - Rushden

3. John Fenner - Wellingborough

4. Sorcha Abrams - Kettering