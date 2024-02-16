News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Brackley Foodbank achieves registered charity status

Brackley Foodbank, which has been in operation since 2010 and provides food parcels to families and individuals in Brackley and surrounding villages, has been entered onto the Register of Charities with the Registered Charity Number 1206975.
By Ian HarwoodContributor
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The foodbank has always operated as an independent charity, but registration comes with several advantages for the organisation and its many users.

Treasurer Paul Collins said “Becoming a registered charity will allow us to reclaim Gift Aid on qualifying private donations. It also gives assurance of our legitimacy and stability to any local businesses who make grants from their social budgets in support of our cause”. Chair of Trustees Stephanie Campbell also added that “Many individuals and organisations have asked us about achieving Registered Charity status when making cash donations. So we decided that, as demand for our support has more than doubled over the last few years, we needed to act”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The foodbank is proudly independent and has always stated: -

Most Popular

· We are run and staffed entirely by volunteers

· We have no paid staff, nor do we reimburse expenses

· We spend nothing on training or outside advice

· We aim to cover our modest fixed costs (rent/IT/insurance/ telephone) through grants received from local businesses and institutions

· We work on the principle that every pound we collect, and every tin of beans donated, goes to the benefit of our users in the greater Brackley area.

· We are entirely dependent on the generosity of others for our existence

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although we are members of associations of other food-aid providers, we do this without cost or obligation. We are proud to maintain and abide by our own constitution.

More details about Brackley Foodbank, including how to get help if you need it, can be found on their website; Home | Brackley Foodbank

Related topics:Brackley