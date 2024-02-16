Brackley Foodbank achieves registered charity status

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The foodbank has always operated as an independent charity, but registration comes with several advantages for the organisation and its many users.

Treasurer Paul Collins said “Becoming a registered charity will allow us to reclaim Gift Aid on qualifying private donations. It also gives assurance of our legitimacy and stability to any local businesses who make grants from their social budgets in support of our cause”. Chair of Trustees Stephanie Campbell also added that “Many individuals and organisations have asked us about achieving Registered Charity status when making cash donations. So we decided that, as demand for our support has more than doubled over the last few years, we needed to act”.

The foodbank is proudly independent and has always stated: -

· We are run and staffed entirely by volunteers

· We have no paid staff, nor do we reimburse expenses

· We spend nothing on training or outside advice

· We aim to cover our modest fixed costs (rent/IT/insurance/ telephone) through grants received from local businesses and institutions

· We work on the principle that every pound we collect, and every tin of beans donated, goes to the benefit of our users in the greater Brackley area.

· We are entirely dependent on the generosity of others for our existence

Although we are members of associations of other food-aid providers, we do this without cost or obligation. We are proud to maintain and abide by our own constitution.