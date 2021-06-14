BITE STREET: 20 pictures from the popular Northampton foodie festival at Franklin's Gardens

A popular street food pop-up in Northampton had its first summer event at Franklin's Gardens this weekend.

Bite Street NN was held at the supporter's village at The Saints' ground this weekend (June 11, 12 and 13), with temperatures reaching up to 27C - and the Chronicle and Echo's photographer was down there to snap some happy customers.

Chief executive at Northampton Saints, Mark Darbon, said: "We are delighted to welcome Bite Street to Franklin’s Gardens.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to utilise the stadium during the off-season, and to use our fantastic facility in different ways, and Bite Street absolutely fits the bill – it will be really exciting to see a host of the region’s very best street food traders descend on our supporter village for what is shaping up to be a fantastic summer of outdoor events.

“Bite Street’s popularity with the people of the town was clear during its time at The County Cricket Ground, and we hope we can continue that success at the Gardens.”

Bite Street will take place every two weeks on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays. Events have been planned through June, July and August.

The Bite Street team will put on other food and drink events at the stadium on weekends in between the scheduled events, so there will be no end of options for food-lovers all summer. These events include Smoke Street - a collaboration between Bite Street and Northampton's popular smokehouse, 'The Smoke Pit'.

Before the move to Franklin's Gardens, the foodie festival was a sell-out success over the winter and spring at The County Cricket Ground in Abington Avenue.

