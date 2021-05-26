Many restaurants and pubs in Northamptonshire are reopening their stunning outdoor spaces from April 12.

BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Visit these pub gardens and outdoor dining spaces in Northamptonshire

Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees over the end-of-May bank holiday weekend!

By Megan Hillery
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 8:16 pm

Only days after the county experienced a month's worth of rainfall in the space of just a few hours, this bank holiday weekend will see temperatures sour to 20 degrees.

What better way to see the summer weather in than to enjoy your favourite food and drinks outside?

We have compiled a list of pub gardens and outdoor dining spaces across Northamptonshire you could enjoy this weekend from May 29 to May 31.

1. Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa - Daventry

Fawsley Hall, in Daventry, have a beautiful terrace and courtyard dining areas along with a brand new tipi dining space! They have a delicious all day dining menu so visitors can enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea in the sunshine.

Photo: Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa

Buy photo

2. Brampton Halt - Northampton

The Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton have a stunning pub garden with outdoor heaters, a barbecue and breathtaking countryside views.

Photo: Brampton Halt

Buy photo

3. The Narrowboat - Weedon

The staff at the beautiful canalside pub, The Narrowboat in Weedon, set up a brand new marquee last month and visitors can order food and drink from their tables on the pub's app.

Photo: The Narrowboat

Buy photo

4. Overstone Manor - Sywell

Overstone Manor - situated in Sywell - underwent an six-figure refurbishment before welcoming visitors back in April. Extended covered seating areas, patio heaters and more lighting are among the improvements that have been made to the venue so visitors can enjoy a range of dishes outside including their popular carvery!

Photo: Overstone Manor

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 12