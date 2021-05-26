BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Visit these pub gardens and outdoor dining spaces in Northamptonshire

Only days after the county experienced a month's worth of rainfall in the space of just a few hours, this bank holiday weekend will see temperatures sour to 20 degrees.
What better way to see the summer weather in than to enjoy your favourite food and drinks outside?
We have compiled a list of pub gardens and outdoor dining spaces across Northamptonshire you could enjoy this weekend from May 29 to May 31.
1. Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa - Daventry
Fawsley Hall, in Daventry, have a beautiful terrace and courtyard dining areas along with a brand new tipi dining space! They have a delicious all day dining menu so visitors can enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea in the sunshine.
Photo: Fawsley Hall Hotel and Spa
2. Brampton Halt - Northampton
The Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton have a stunning pub garden with outdoor heaters, a barbecue and breathtaking countryside views.
Photo: Brampton Halt
3. The Narrowboat - Weedon
The staff at the beautiful canalside pub, The Narrowboat in Weedon, set up a brand new marquee last month and visitors can order food and drink from their tables on the pub's app.
Photo: The Narrowboat
4. Overstone Manor - Sywell
Overstone Manor - situated in Sywell - underwent an six-figure refurbishment before welcoming visitors back in April. Extended covered seating areas, patio heaters and more lighting are among the improvements that have been made to the venue so visitors can enjoy a range of dishes outside including their popular carvery!
Photo: Overstone Manor