At last, something a bit different and it’s at Potterspury House Hotel

If you love food and love to try new things, you may be excited to hear about the new collection of dishes that are being created at Potterspury House Restaurant.

The restaurant sits inside the grounds of the Potterspury House and is a stunning separate building created by owners Richard and Marlin Armstrong.

Curtis Felix, chef at Potterspury House Restaurant has been inspired by the family’s love, flair and heritage for Carribean food and is kicking out some full on taste dishes, to take you to warmer climates.

Curtis said: “One of favourite dishes I serve is a prawn, lime, coconut and mango one which will be appearing on the menu. I have taken the traditional spices and tastes of the Caribbean and made it into a style you will love.

“We have new opening hours starting in February where we will be opening Tuesday - Saturday. We have a weekday menu that runs from 9am - 4pm and then we open from 9am - 11pm on a Friday and Saturday, where an evening menu will be available.”

The restaurant has a warm and relaxing vibe with the soft beats of reggae to really chill you out. Just popping in for a coffee and cake and chatting with Curtis in his open kitchen will leave you with a smile.

After moving in to the house in 2014, Richard and Marlin have been non-stop over the past two years to renovate Potterspury House and the restaurant into a place where you can find everything you need to create a sense of wellbeing.

There is very much a family feel as you walk through the grounds, where you will find a covered outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and lodge, two sauna cabins (1x infra red and 1x hot coal), a summer house and outdoor gym and work out area.

Dominic Curtis runs personal training sessions at Potterspury House Hotel and this professional boxer and qualified trainer will certainly have you sweating and working hard. Weights, rowing machines, boot camp, 1-2-1s and a number of different training sessions are available to book with Dominic.

If you are more interested in a less sweaty activity but still want to work on your flexibility, core and mental health, you may fall in love with Michelle Irving. She runs the yoga classes at Potterspury House and you can come along to her sessions that take place in a purposely renovated yoga studio. She is starting a mum's drop in yoga session after the school run which encourages new friendships and plenty of cake and coffee.

Beauty rooms, a colonic room, hairdressing and nail bar are also all up and running under this one magnificent roof adding to a huge selection of activities based on you.

You can book functions at the restaurant, including chilldren's parties with the outdoor covered swimming pool.

You can find out more about Potterspury House on their website or you can visit their restaurant facebook page.

You can find out more about the yoga studio with Michelle here.

If you want to see a little more information about Dominic, his Instagram can be found here.

