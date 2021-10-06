Approval for French bar firm to open first branch outside country in old Northampton Ask Italian restaurant

Approval has been given to convert the former Ask Italian restaurant in Northampton town centre into what appears to be a French bar company's first branch outside of the country.

The vacant St Giles Street building and the adjacent plot will become a V&B, which stands for Vins and Bieres, Wines and Beers in English, after getting West Northamptonshire Council backing.

A planning officer approved the application to change the use of the grade II-listed building, known as Mr Grants House, from a restaurant to a mixed use of drinking establishment and retail sales, principally of wine and beer, on Friday (October 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Grants House on St Giles Street, Northampton, has been vacant since Ask Italian did not reopen in June 2020 after the first coronavirus lockdown

The applicant also asked to place 34 chairs, 11 tables, three parasols and 10 planters on the area to the front of the buildings - Ask had 16 chairs and eight tables.

The application was originally going to be decided by the Northampton area planning committee after being 'called-in' by councillor Danielle Stone because of her concerns about its impact on the surrounding area.

But the Labour councillor for Castle removed her objection so the application was dealt with via delegated powers instead.