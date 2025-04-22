Amazon has dropped some early BBQ bargains | Composite: NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed prices on some of its best-selling BBQ grills just in time for the warmer weather – here are the top picks to shop now.

If you’re planning to fire up the grill this season, now’s the time to check out the latest Amazon BBQ deals. With the warmer weather kicking in and summer BBQ savings heating up, Amazon has quietly dropped prices on some of its top-rated outdoor grills – with up to 51% off.

From charcoal classics to gas-powered favourites, we’ve rounded up the three best bargains you can grab today.

1. Tower Ignite Duo XL Charcoal BBQ – now £247 (was £499.99)

Tower Ignite Duo XL Charcoal BBQ | Tower

Part of the Tower BBQ sale, this extra-large charcoal grill is a standout if you’re after authentic smoky flavours. It’s one of the best BBQ grills on Amazon for traditionalists, with a dual grilling chamber, height-adjustable charcoal trays, and a built-in thermometer. You also get side shelves, utensil hooks, and a bottom storage rack for all your BBQ essentials – it’s a lot of grill for the money at 51% off.

2. Outsunny 3+1 Gas Burner BBQ – now £145.34 (was £188.99)

Outsunny 3+1 Gas Burner BBQ | Outsunny

This Outsunny gas BBQ is great for anyone who prefers the convenience of gas grilling. With three main burners and one side burner, it’s got enough firepower for family feasts, and there’s a handy warming rack too. Two wheels make it easy to move, and the lower cabinet is perfect for stashing sauces or cleaning gear. It’s a solid choice in the Amazon BBQ deals lineup this week.

3. Tower Three Burner Gas BBQ with Side Burner – now £255.55 (was £449.99)

Tower Three Burner Gas BBQ with Side Burner | Tower

Another highlight from the Tower BBQ sale, this gas model is built for versatility. You get three burners plus a side burner – great if you’re cooking halloumi, veggies, or sauces alongside your mains. There’s also a porcelain-coated steel grill for easier clean-up, a removable grease tray, and a covered cabinet to keep your BBQ kit safe and dry.

Final note: Whether you’re drawn to charcoal or prefer the quick-start ease of gas, these summer BBQ savings are worth snapping up now. With warranties included and durable designs, they’re among the best BBQ grills on Amazon for value, performance and build quality.