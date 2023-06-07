All the pubs in and around Northampton which are up for rent or sale – including village pubs and rougher town boozers

The Telegraph is an exceptional public house, beautifully appointed in the historic village of Moulton. The area is a very desirable Northampton village suburb that is now expanding with new housing developments increasing the potential pub catchment. Dating back to around 1730, the building boasts a wealth of charm and character and has a really warm traditional feel. Internally there are three key trading areas; a bar and lounge which are connected by an adjoining door and a 40-cover restaurant which was a later addition to the property, built in 2001. The pub is built in traditional Northampton stone and boasts a beautiful, traditional open fire which is somewhat of a feature. Ingoing cost: £17,000. Annual rent: £26,000. Photo: Google
The Bull is a handsome, detached public house at the top of the beautiful market town of Towcester close to Northampton, Milton Keynes, and the Silverstone Circuit. The landlords are seeking an experienced food-led operator to build this established business. This business is a two-room operation, which was refurbished in June 2019 and has a pleasing combination of modern and traditional finishes. The main dining area to the front of the property is the heart of the pub and has a fitted dual-sided back bar servery. This spacious trading area provides a casual space for approximately 50 drinkers and diners. To the rear of the pub is the function room area that can be used for parties or meetings. A kitchen to the side of the pub provides space to prepare and serve a full menu. The main feature of the pub is the wood-fired pizza oven and the opportunity to develop this side of the business as well as the function room. Ingoing cost: £21,000. Annual rent: £44,000 Photo: Google
The King Billy is in the heart of Northampton town centre. Many people work in the centre of town and flock there for nights out. In addition to the circa 4,000 adults living within a ten-minute walk of the pub, the town also attracts a lot of tourists. Being in the town centre, there are several nearby venues, however, the vision for the King Billy will be to be the best music venue in town. A fabulous refurbishment will transform King Billy into a premium drinks-led music venue, that is full of style. Inside, the pub will be redecorated throughout the whole ground floor. Other upgrades throughout the pub such as a re-vamped sports area and opening up the ceiling to reveal the mono-pitch roof. Outside, the landlords will be upgrading the pub with a redecoration and quirky new signage that will appeal to a wider range of consumers with its new look and feel. Ingoing cost: £42,453. Annual rent: £35,812. Photo: -