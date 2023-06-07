All the pubs in and around Northampton which are up for rent or sale – including village pubs and rougher town boozers

4 . The King Billy in Commercial Street

The King Billy is in the heart of Northampton town centre. Many people work in the centre of town and flock there for nights out. In addition to the circa 4,000 adults living within a ten-minute walk of the pub, the town also attracts a lot of tourists. Being in the town centre, there are several nearby venues, however, the vision for the King Billy will be to be the best music venue in town. A fabulous refurbishment will transform King Billy into a premium drinks-led music venue, that is full of style. Inside, the pub will be redecorated throughout the whole ground floor. Other upgrades throughout the pub such as a re-vamped sports area and opening up the ceiling to reveal the mono-pitch roof. Outside, the landlords will be upgrading the pub with a redecoration and quirky new signage that will appeal to a wider range of consumers with its new look and feel. Ingoing cost: £42,453. Annual rent: £35,812. Photo: -