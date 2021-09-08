'A real find': Northampton tapas bar ranks NUMBER EIGHT in best UK independent restaurants

A tapas bar in Northampton has been named among 15 of the best independent restaurants in the UK in new data revealed by a national coffee retailer.

Coffee Friend have picked out some of the highest-rated restaurants across the nation based on their TripAdvisor reviews, steering clear of the big franchises and popular household names.

La Terraza Tapas Bar in Upton has ranked number eight in Coffee Friend's list of top 15 independent restaurants in the UK, boasting a 94 per cent 'excellent' rating and just two 'terrible' reviews. The local restaurant was handpicked from thousands of restaurants across the country for its food and unique atmosphere.

La Terraza Tapas Bar in Northampton has ranked number eight in Coffee Friend's list of top 15 independent UK restaurants. Credit: La Terraza Tapas Bar on Facebook

CEO of Coffee Friend, Aurimas Vainauskas, said: “We know the UK is a nation of foodies and that there is no better feeling than finding a local eatery to have a really quality whole-hearted meal – particularly away from the crowds and the big franchises that now dominate the high streets.

“We have picked out some of the highest-rated independent restaurants up and down the country from Nepalese feasts to terrific Tapas going by what the people on the street have said about these fantastic establishments.

“With the world now on the brink of normality again following a tough time for restaurants and the hospitality industry as a whole, we hope people will return to their old lives and begin to embrace the great food and drink on our local high streets once again.”

La Terraza Tapas Bar is a family run restaurant that is popular amongst locals for their Spanish tapas and paella, offering a "truly genuine taste and experience of Spain".

A recent TripAdvisor reviewer, who visited the restaurant just five days ago, described it as "a real find." The review said: "An unpretentious looking restaurant on the edge of Northampton which immediately surprises you with their quality of service and attention to their customers

"The Tapas selection is very comprehensive covering a multitude of dishes across meat fish and vegetables, all with flavoursome sauces to whet the appetite.

"We, a party of three, followed their suggestion and selected three dishes per person and that was just right in terms of quantity - at prices from £6.99 per dish. They were all beautifully cooked and presented.

"Overall cost perhaps a little more than some but the quality and value of the whole experience fully justified the price.

"Clearly others shared our view as it was pretty full all evening - quite an achievement in these cautious post lock down times!"

The research conducted by coffee retailer Coffee Friend has looked at some of the highest rated restaurants across the UK with more than 150 reviews on TripAdvisor - taking Excellent, Terrible and overall comments into account.

According to the data, the highest rated independent restaurant in the UK has been named as the Gurkha Durbaar - a Nepalase restaurant in Peterborough - which has been scored 'excellent' 284 times out of a total of 304 reviews.

Elsewhere, Olive Restaurant in Sheffield – a cosy, independent Mediterranean outlet – has made the list alongside specialist mash potato restaurant Makars Gourmet Mash Bar in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s seafood and pizza specialist, Aperitif.