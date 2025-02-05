February restaurant deals: 7 of the best pub and restaurant deals on offer including Wetherspoons

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:55 BST

Here is where you can get discounted food and drinks 🍴

Pubs and restaurants across the country offer deals, offers and discounts every month.

The likes of Wetherspoons, ASK Italian, Sizzling Pubs and more are offering February deals that include Valentine’s Day deals more.

Here are 7 of the best pub and restaurant deals in February 2025.

Brewers Fayre two February deals alongside its usual offers. It is offering Feed The Family for £15, which includes two kids’ mains and two adult mains. The offer is available from February 17 to February 28. It will also be offering a Valentine’s Day menu which includes two courses for £16.99, available from February 13 to February 15. Please visit the Brewer’s Fayre website for more information.

1. Brewers Fayre

TGI Friday’s is offering a Valentine’s Day menu this February, which includes two courses and a cocktail from £25. The deal will run from February 10 til February 16. Please visit the TGI Friday’s website for details.

2. TGI Friday’s

ASK Italian is offering customers a glass of prosecco, a Peroni or a soft drink for free when they choose to dine in its restaurants. The deal is available throughout February. To redeem, customers must be signed up to the ASK Italian Perk Scheme. For more information, please visit the ASK Italian website.

3. ASK Italian

Frankie & Benny’s is offering a free spritz for those who pre-book for a Valentine’s meal. The offer is available for those making a booking before February 10. Please visit Frankie & Benny’s website for more information.

4. Frankie & Benny’s

