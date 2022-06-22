Muddy Stiletto Awards have been given to businesses across Northamptonshire

27 of the best independent business in Northamptonshire

From shops and cafes to boutiques and bridal stores, here are the winning venues in the Muddy Stilettos 2022 Awards

By David Summers
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 5:14 pm

Twenty-seven independent businesses across Northamptonshire have been highlighted in the Muddy Stilettos 2022 Awards.

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website have been nominating and voting en masse for their favourite independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Wedding Venue – and shining a light on the most creative, unique indie businesses in our local counties.

In all, 75,000 businesses were nominated across the Awards in total with 765,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted national lifestyle awards, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

These are the 27 regional winners from Northamptonshire who now go forward to the national finals.

How many have you used?

1. WEDDING VENUE

Dodmoor House, Dodford

2. FARM SHOP/DELI

Beckworth Emporium, Mears Ashby

3. LIFESTYLE STORE

Abraxas Cookshop

4. FITNESS INSTRUCTOR

Get Fit Gabby (Gabriella Moriarty), Northampton (Library picture)

