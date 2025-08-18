24 food outlets in Northampton given new hygiene ratings...including three one-star gradings
The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, canteens takeaways or pubs:
• Rated 5: Aramark Ltd at Unit Dc6, Style Way, Swan Valley; rated on August 1
• Rated 5: LEON at Leon, M1 Service Area Watford Gap Southbound, Station Road, Watford; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: McDonald's at M1 Service Area Watford Gap Southbound, Station Road, Watford, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 19
• Rated 5: Kislingbury Temperance Cricket Club at Kislingbury Cricket Club, Beech Lane, Kislingbury; rated on July 23
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather Limited at Avon Cosmetics, Nunn Mills Road, Northampton, Nn1 5pa; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: Giggling Pickle at NN3 ; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Sphinx Eats at NN4 ; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Northampton Pizza Ltd T/A Caprinos P at 6c Sol Central, Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on July 9
• Rated 5: Dansushi Ltd at 19 Spencer Bridge Road, St James, Northampton, Nn5 5ha; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Tasty Chicken at 174 Kettering Road, Northampton, Nn1 4be; rated on March 5
• Rated 4: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at M1 Service Area Watford Gap Northbound, Station Road, Watford, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 19
• Rated 4: Coton Manor Garden at Coton, West Northamptonshire; rated on May 22
• Rated 4: Smorgas Tarta Ltd at NN13; rated on March 5
• Rated 4: The Simple Greek at 103 Weedon Road, St James, Northampton, Nn5 5bg; rated on July 2
• Rated 4: Mr fries at 236 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4ej; rated on June 24
• Rated 4: The White Horse at 2 The Square, Kings Sutton; rated on June 24
• Rated 4: Super Shawarma & Grill at 102 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4dr; rated on June 24
• Rated 3: South Side at 21 Gold Street, Northampton, Nn1 1ra; rated on June 2
• Rated 3: Irinos Catering Ltd at 37 Kettering Road, Northampton, Nn1 4aj; rated on May 16
• Rated 3: New Sage Silver River at 7 Boothville Green, Boothville, Northampton, Nn3 6jr; rated on June 24.
• Rated 1: Time 2 Eat, C/O Kab Seating Stone Circle Road, Round Spinney, Northampton, Nn3 8rs; rated on July 10 • Rated 1: Maya Restaurant & Shisha Lounge at 32 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4dn; rated on June 24
• Rated 1: Tokky Ltd at Unit 26, Weston Favell Centre, Weston Favell, Northampton; rated on June 24