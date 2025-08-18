24 food outlets in Northampton given new hygiene ratings...including three one-star gradings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to restaurants, cafes or canteens in and around Northampton, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, canteens takeaways or pubs:

• Rated 5: Aramark Ltd at Unit Dc6, Style Way, Swan Valley; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: LEON at Leon, M1 Service Area Watford Gap Southbound, Station Road, Watford; rated on June 19

Library picture (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

• Rated 5: McDonald's at M1 Service Area Watford Gap Southbound, Station Road, Watford, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Kislingbury Temperance Cricket Club at Kislingbury Cricket Club, Beech Lane, Kislingbury; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather Limited at Avon Cosmetics, Nunn Mills Road, Northampton, Nn1 5pa; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Giggling Pickle at NN3 ; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Sphinx Eats at NN4 ; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: Northampton Pizza Ltd T/A Caprinos P at 6c Sol Central, Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Dansushi Ltd at 19 Spencer Bridge Road, St James, Northampton, Nn5 5ha; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: Tasty Chicken at 174 Kettering Road, Northampton, Nn1 4be; rated on March 5

• Rated 4: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at M1 Service Area Watford Gap Northbound, Station Road, Watford, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 19

• Rated 4: Coton Manor Garden at Coton, West Northamptonshire; rated on May 22

• Rated 4: Smorgas Tarta Ltd at NN13; rated on March 5

• Rated 4: The Simple Greek at 103 Weedon Road, St James, Northampton, Nn5 5bg; rated on July 2

• Rated 4: Mr fries at 236 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4ej; rated on June 24

• Rated 4: The White Horse at 2 The Square, Kings Sutton; rated on June 24

• Rated 4: Super Shawarma & Grill at 102 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4dr; rated on June 24

• Rated 3: South Side at 21 Gold Street, Northampton, Nn1 1ra; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Irinos Catering Ltd at 37 Kettering Road, Northampton, Nn1 4aj; rated on May 16

• Rated 3: New Sage Silver River at 7 Boothville Green, Boothville, Northampton, Nn3 6jr; rated on June 24.

• Rated 1: Time 2 Eat, C/O Kab Seating Stone Circle Road, Round Spinney, Northampton, Nn3 8rs; rated on July 10 • Rated 1: Maya Restaurant & Shisha Lounge at 32 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4dn; rated on June 24

• Rated 1: Tokky Ltd at Unit 26, Weston Favell Centre, Weston Favell, Northampton; rated on June 24