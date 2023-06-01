Will you be having chippy tea this Friday?

As National Fish and Chip Day nears, we asked you – our readers – where your favourite chippy is in Northampton.

And it is clearly a popular choice of takeaway as dozens of you had an opinion and told us where serves your favourite chips, battered sausage, cod and more.

The national day for the very British Friday night tea falls on Friday June 2 this year. So to make sure you are prepared, we have rounded up the chip shops that Chronicle & Echo readers rate.

Here are 17 of the best fish and chip shops in Northampton, according to you.

1 . Best fish and chip shops in Northampton, according to you Ahead of National Fish and Chip Day, here are your favourite chippys. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Eastfield Fish Bar In Longland Road. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Windsor Fish Bar In Windsor Crescent. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Silver Sea Fish and Chips In Limehurst Road. Photo: Google Photo Sales

