17 of the best fish and chip shops in Northampton, according to you

Will you be having chippy tea this Friday?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:46 BST

As National Fish and Chip Day nears, we asked you – our readers – where your favourite chippy is in Northampton.

And it is clearly a popular choice of takeaway as dozens of you had an opinion and told us where serves your favourite chips, battered sausage, cod and more.

The national day for the very British Friday night tea falls on Friday June 2 this year. So to make sure you are prepared, we have rounded up the chip shops that Chronicle & Echo readers rate.

Here are 17 of the best fish and chip shops in Northampton, according to you.

Ahead of National Fish and Chip Day, here are your favourite chippys.

1. Best fish and chip shops in Northampton, according to you

Ahead of National Fish and Chip Day, here are your favourite chippys. Photo: Pixabay

In Longland Road.

2. Eastfield Fish Bar

In Longland Road. Photo: Google

In Windsor Crescent.

3. Windsor Fish Bar

In Windsor Crescent. Photo: Google

In Limehurst Road.

4. Silver Sea Fish and Chips

In Limehurst Road. Photo: Google

