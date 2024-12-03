Fish and chips is one of the most beloved meals in the UK.
In Northampton there are many incredible establishments that offer the traditional dish, which have high ratings from customers.
Here are 15 of the best restaurants and takeaways in Northampton for fish and chips, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.
1. The Cock at Roade, Northampton
The Cock at Roade in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 444 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had takeaway fish and chips tonight with mushy peas and a delicious tartare sauce, a night off cooking for me, was absolutely lovely top nosh! Thank you.” | Google Maps
2. The Royal Oak, Northampton
The Royal Oak in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 272 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The staff are incredibly friendly. You can eat either in the restaurant or the bar. Very good Sunday roasts, also recommend fish and chips and steak pie.” | Google Maps
3. The Lamplighter
The Lamplighter in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 415 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Food was outstanding, I had the pie and mash, others around me had the fish and chips both meals looked and tasted lovely." | Google Maps
4. The Sun Inn, Kislingbury
The Sun Inn in Kislingbury has a 4.5* rating from 253 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful service, ambiance and food. Eaten here quite a few times now from pizza to scampi, roast, curry. To be honest, I can't fault the pub, staff or food.” | Google Maps