The day would usually fall on the first Friday of June, however in 2024 it has been moved forward a day to coincide with the 80th year since D-Day.

So if you want to join in on the celebration by having a chippy tea, you may as well make sure it is from a highly recommended establishment.

And in order to make sure you are getting fish and chips from the best establishments in Northampton, earlier this year, we asked you – Chronicle & Echo readers – to tell us your favourite chippy.

On the Facebook post, we received more than 400 comments, recommending around two dozen different fish and chips shops around Northampton, and further afield. And there was a very clear winner!

So we have rounded-up the 15 chippys, which received five or more votes.

Here are 15 of the best fish and chips shops in Northampton and further afield, as voted for by you, in ascending order.

1 . Fish and chip shops in Northampton 15 of the best fish and chip shops in Northampton, as voted for by you. Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Albert J Ramsbottom In at number 15, is Albert J Ramsbottom in Abington Street. It received five votes. Photo: Albert J Ramsbottom Photo Sales

3 . St Crispins Fish & Chips In joint 13th place in St Crispins Fish & Chips in Kent Road, with a total of six votes. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Duston Fish Bar In Main Road, Duston, this chippy is the second establishment in 13th place, also with six votes. Photo: Google Photo Sales