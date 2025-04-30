13 pubs in Northampton and beyond with glorious beer gardens to enjoy during the warm weather

Published 30th Apr 2025
Updated 16th May 2025
The weather is telling us that it is that time of year to go on search of a lovely pub garden!

With temperatures high, and the forecast looking good, the idea of an ice cold pint – or mocktail – in a glorious pub garden, is starting to sound appealing to many.

Around Northampton, and further afield, there are plenty of beer gardens on offer and they are sure to be highly sought after over the next few days.

Below are just 13 of the wonderful beer gardens in Northampton and beyond.

1. Pub gardens in Northampton and beyond

There are plenty of glorious beer gardens on offer in and around Northampton... Photo: Various

The town centre pub was a popular outside venue during recent international football tournaments, as it has plenty of space and benches for outside drinks.

2. The Black Prince, Abington Square

The town centre pub was a popular outside venue during recent international football tournaments, as it has plenty of space and benches for outside drinks. Photo: David Jackson

The pub has a huge patio area, where food and drinks are served, and big grass area overlooking a pond.

3. Brampton Halt, Chapel Brampton

The pub has a huge patio area, where food and drinks are served, and big grass area overlooking a pond. Photo: Brampton Halt

The village pub has a large beer garden, surrounded by greenery, perfect for a peaceful summer pint.

4. Red Lion, Brafield

The village pub has a large beer garden, surrounded by greenery, perfect for a peaceful summer pint. Photo: Google

