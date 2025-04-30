13 pubs in Northampton and beyond with glorious beer gardens to enjoy during the warm weather

With temperatures high, and the forecast looking good, the idea of an ice cold pint – or mocktail – in a glorious pub garden, is starting to sound appealing to many.

Around Northampton, and further afield, there are plenty of beer gardens on offer and they are sure to be highly sought after over the next few days.

Below are just 13 of the wonderful beer gardens in Northampton and beyond.

1 . Pub gardens in Northampton and beyond There are plenty of glorious beer gardens on offer in and around Northampton... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . The Black Prince, Abington Square The town centre pub was a popular outside venue during recent international football tournaments, as it has plenty of space and benches for outside drinks. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Brampton Halt, Chapel Brampton The pub has a huge patio area, where food and drinks are served, and big grass area overlooking a pond. Photo: Brampton Halt Photo Sales

4 . Red Lion, Brafield The village pub has a large beer garden, surrounded by greenery, perfect for a peaceful summer pint. Photo: Google Photo Sales