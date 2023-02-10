13 of the best places to enjoy a fry up in Northampton and beyond, according to you

Is there anything better than a full English breakfast on a weekend morning?

From the crispy bacon, to the buttery toast, every element of a fry-up has its merits and collectively makes an all-round excellent meal.

And across Northampton - and further afield - there are plenty of cafes, pubs and restaurants offering their own take on the great breakfast dish.

So, to find out which eateries are favourite among the fry up lovers of the town, Chronicle & Echo asked its readers where serves the best full English.

On the social media post, there were more than 200 comments full of great suggestions. And there were a couple of clear favourites. We have collated a handful of your suggestions.

Below are 13 of the best places in Northampton to enjoy a fry up, according to you.

1 . Granny's Cafe - Weedon A lot of readers were very quick to recommend this Weedon-based café. One commenter said: "Good food and service with a smile!" Photo: Granny's Cafe Photo Sales

2 . The Shed - Billing Garden Village Another which was named dozens of times by readers was The Shed. One customer said: "Without a doubt the best fry up in the UK. Fresh, good quality ingredients, and really friendly staff. Never had a bad experience." Photo: The Shed Photo Sales

3 . The Drovers Return Cafe - Hunsbury Country Park Another café that was suggested more than once was The Drovers Return. And visiting here means you can also go for a slow Sunday stroll. One commenter said: "Best value ever." Photo: The Drovers Return Photo Sales

4 . Number 50 Tea Room - Duston A firm favourite within the Duston community for many things including cakes and afternoon tea. However, readers also say its fry up is one of the best too. One customer said: "Lovely and fantastic price." Photo: Number 50 Tea Room Photo Sales