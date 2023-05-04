12 of the best tearooms in Northampton and beyond, according to you

What better way to celebrate a moment in history than to visit a tearoom for a very British cup of tea and slice of cake?

There’s something very relaxing about visiting a teamroom, enjoying a cuppa and a scone, and there is plenty of choice when it comes to tearooms in Northampton and further afield.

Not only is it enjoyable, it is also quintessentially British, which makes the lead up to one of Britain’s most historic events a great time to round-up the best tearooms in the area.

We asked you – our readers – for your favourite tearooms and the ones you are most likely to recommend.

Here are the 12 best tearooms in Northampton and beyond, according to you, which could be great to try in the lead up to King Charles III's Coronation or over the bank holiday weekend.

Cafe 1850 Cafe 1850, on the site of Northampton Cathedral, Barrack Road, has only been open since September 2021, yet has already been nominated for a county-wide award and placed second. It is open 10am - 3pm Tuesday to Friday and 9am - 2pm on the weekend.

The 1867 - The Heart of the Shires Formerly known as Darlington's, The Heart of the Shire on-site eatery is a frim favourite. Now known as The 1867, the tearoom offers tea-time favourites of toasted teacakes, scones and cream tea, as well cakes, on display in the cake cabinet. The tearoom opens from 9.30am, seven days a week.

Apothocoffee Shop As part of the popular Jeyes in the square in Earls Barton, the Apothocoffee Shop serves a full breakfast menu, sweet and savoury treats, homemade lunches, traditional afternoon teas, homemade cakes and more. The tearoom is open 9am - 5pm, Monday to Saturday (with last hot food orders at 4pm). It closes on Sundays and bank holidays.