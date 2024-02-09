News you can trust since 1931
12 of the best places to get takeaway pizza in Northampton, according to Google Reviews

So much choice for takeaway pizza in Northampton
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT

As National Pizza Day is upon us, why not treat yourself to an Italian takeaway from one of Northampton's best rated pizzarias?

From pepperoni to veggie supreme, there are so many tasty options to brighten up your Friday night – especially on National Pizza Day (February 9).

And there is plenty of choice in Northampton of where to order a takeaway pizza from - but which establishments have residents ranked as the best?

Below is a round-up of 12 of the best places to get a pizza takeaway in Northampton, according to Google Reviews.

All of the businesses below have been ranked as 4.2 or above out of five by those who have reviewed the food on Google Reviews.

Here are some of the best places in Northampton to get a takeaway pizza, according to Google Reviews...

1. Best rated pizza takeaways in Northampton

Here are some of the best places in Northampton to get a takeaway pizza, according to Google Reviews... Photo: Various

Rated 4.6 from 112 reviews.

2. Tops Pizza, Sheep Street

Rated 4.6 from 112 reviews. Photo: Logan MacLeod

Rated 4.7 from 123 reviews.

3. Fireaway, Bridge Street

Rated 4.7 from 123 reviews. Photo: Fireaway

Rated 4.7 from 13 reviews.

4. La Teo si casi, St Leonard's Road

Rated 4.7 from 13 reviews. Photo: Facebook/La Teo si casi

