12 of the best beer gardens in and around Northampton, according to glowing Google reviews

Talking about a popular Northampton venue, one reviewer said: “Got to be the best beer garden in England!"

It’s that time of year again when us Brits see one glimmer of sunshine and we immediately think about having a cold, refreshing beverage, with friends in a lovely beer garden.

We may have waited a bit longer this year, but the sun is finally out (lets just hope it’s here to stay) so the all-important beer garden round-up is now a must.

There is plenty of choice for on al fresco drink in and around Northampton, but which ones are rated best by you?

Below are 12 of the best beer gardens, according to glowing Google reviews, one of which even claimed one of the venue’s has “the best beer garden in England”.

1 . Best beer gardens in and around Northampton according to Google reviews Here are the top 12 beer gardens in and around Northampton...

2 . The Black Prince The Abington Square pub is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 635 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Got to be the best beer garden in England!"

3 . The Old House The Wellingborough Road establishment is rated 4 stars out of 5 from 631 reviews on Google. One reviewer said: "Great be out and having a beer, it's very spacious and good garden."

4 . The Sun Inn The Hardingstone village pub is rated 4.3 out of 5 from 714 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Lovely beer garden, friendly service and a really good sandwich."

