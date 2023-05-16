News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

12 of the best beer gardens in and around Northampton, according to glowing Google reviews

Talking about a popular Northampton venue, one reviewer said: “Got to be the best beer garden in England!"

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th May 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:13 BST

It’s that time of year again when us Brits see one glimmer of sunshine and we immediately think about having a cold, refreshing beverage, with friends in a lovely beer garden.

We may have waited a bit longer this year, but the sun is finally out (lets just hope it’s here to stay) so the all-important beer garden round-up is now a must.

There is plenty of choice for on al fresco drink in and around Northampton, but which ones are rated best by you?

Below are 12 of the best beer gardens, according to glowing Google reviews, one of which even claimed one of the venue’s has “the best beer garden in England”.

Here are the top 12 beer gardens in and around Northampton...

1. Best beer gardens in and around Northampton according to Google reviews

Here are the top 12 beer gardens in and around Northampton... Photo: Adam Berry

Photo Sales
The Abington Square pub is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 635 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Got to be the best beer garden in England!"

2. The Black Prince

The Abington Square pub is rated 4.5 out of 5 from 635 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Got to be the best beer garden in England!" Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Wellingborough Road establishment is rated 4 stars out of 5 from 631 reviews on Google. One reviewer said: "Great be out and having a beer, it's very spacious and good garden."

3. The Old House

The Wellingborough Road establishment is rated 4 stars out of 5 from 631 reviews on Google. One reviewer said: "Great be out and having a beer, it's very spacious and good garden." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The Hardingstone village pub is rated 4.3 out of 5 from 714 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Lovely beer garden, friendly service and a really good sandwich."

4. The Sun Inn

The Hardingstone village pub is rated 4.3 out of 5 from 714 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Lovely beer garden, friendly service and a really good sandwich." Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GoogleEnglandNorthampton