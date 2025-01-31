While there’s a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
Northamptonshire boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out the 15 of the top-rated pubs in the county for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Duke of Wellington, Wellingborough
The Duke of Wellington in Wellingborough has a 4.5* rating from 502 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Charming village pub with lovely food and friendly staff. The Sunday lunch was a big hit with all, including two vegetarians. Will be back soon!” | The Duke of Wellington-TripAdvisor
2. The Fox and Hounds, Whittlebury
The Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury has a 4.5* rating from 615 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Dropped in here for dinner and it was really good - had a nice steak and chips - good quality meat. A great pudding as well. Good service and good value for money here.” | The Fox and Hounds-TripAdvisor
3. The Olde Victoria, Kettering
The Olde Victoria in Kettering has a 4.5* rating from 818 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent service, friendly and helpful staff. The food was excellent and nicely served particularly as the restaurant was full with a couple of large groups. Would highly recommend.” | The Olde Victoria-TripAdvisor
4. The White Swan, Woodnewton
The White Swan in Woodnewton has a 4.5* rating from 624 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Unreal food, top quality steak, friendly helpful kind staff. The whole restaurant is so well thought about. Highly recommended.” | The White Swan-TripAdvisor
