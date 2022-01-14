11 cosy independent village pubs to visit in Northamptonshire this winter

Nothing beats a cosy traditional village pub - they have a beautiful countryside vibe, they serve all of the classic pub dishes and they are generally nestled in the heart of the village community.
We have comprised a list of family-run, independent pubs across Northamptonshire you must pay a visit to this winter.
We based our selections off recommendations submitted by readers, pubs that locally source produce and online reviews - bonus points if they have a log burner, which is perfect for the chilly winter months.
Many of our local pubs fought to stay open over the last two years as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and now is just as important as ever that we support our independent businesses.
Here are eleven cosy independent Northamptonshire pubs to visit this winter - can you spot your favourite?
1. The Saracen's Head - Little Brington
The Saracen's Head located in Little Brington is rated 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor. A recent reviewer said: "Couldn't fault it. Food was gorgeous, all served together, hot and delicious. (We booked menus in advance) Service very friendly and swift. Altogether, a great experience in a friendly and cosy English pub."
Photo: The Saracen's Head
2. The Butcher's Arms - Greens Norton
The Butcher's Arms located in Greens Norton has been scored four out of five stars on Tripadvisor. A reviewer, last week, described their food as "the best meal we've had here in nine years." He added, "Blade of beef main and the caramelised banana pudding stand out dishes. Congrats to the chef and waiting staff."
Photo: The Butcher's Arms - Greens Norton
3. The Stag's Head - Great Doddington
The Stag's Head is an independently run pub and restaurant set in the charming village of Great Doddington, situated only two miles from Wellingborough and eight miles from Northampton. It has four out of five stars on Tripadvisor and a Facebook reviewer said: "Love it here - always friendly staff and very dog friendly. We particularly love the outside undercover area which has very effective heaters for the winter months with blankets and cushions to make it feel extra cosy."
Photo: The Stag's Head - Great Doddington
4. The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings
The Rose and Crown in Yardley Hastings is a family-owned classic English country pub that has a daily-changing menu. It dates back to the 17th century and is only a 10 minute drive from Northampton. It has 4.5 stars out of five on Tripadvisor and a recent reviewer on Facebook, earlier this month, said: "This pub never disappoints! Knowledgeable, attentive (but not overly so) staff. Good menu including perennial favourites as well as interesting contemporary choices."
Photo: The Rose and Crown Bistro