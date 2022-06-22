A young dancer from the county has been accepted to join The Royal Ballet School on its renowned Junior Associates programme.

Grace Metutu, aged 10, from Wellingborough, auditioned in April has just heard that she was successful.

Thousands apply to take part every year but only between 10 and 15 per cent are accepted to be taught at the prestigious school by its world class teachers.

Grace Metutu

Grace is a pupil at Studio 52 Dance Academy in Wollaston where she has been taught since the age of four by principal Frances Woods.

Ms Woods said: "We are extremely proud of Grace and all of her hard work. She's a lovely girl & we will continue to teach her here alongside her Royal Ballet School tuition."

Studio 52 Dance Academy has two studios and is based at Wollaston Village Hall.

Contact Frances at [email protected] or check out their website for more information about classes.