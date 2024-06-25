Windows and gates not properly secured at 'chaotic' nursery on Northampton new estate as Ofsted rate it inadequate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton nursery has been rated ‘inadequate’ in its first-ever inspection due to issues with a reported “chaotic” environment and poor staff supervision of children.

The Ashbourne Day Nursery, in Pineham Village Neighbourhood Centre, has been instructed by Ofsted to take enforcement action to rectify safety and welfare concerns raised by the education watchdog.

A spokesperson for the facility has said that they are “deeply disappointed” by the rating and that a comprehensive action plan is in motion.

Inspectors criticised the nursery for ineffective safeguarding, a poorly planned curriculum and weaknesses with staff supervision. The inspection took place on May 21 and managers were given a month to resolve a host of areas under a Welfare Requirements Notice.

Ashbourne Day Nursery at Pineham Village Neighbourhood Centre, Northampton. Credit: Google

The report reads: “Staff sit with children at activities, but rarely engage with them. As a result, most children soon lose interest in activities and wander away or run wildly between the indoors and outdoors. The purpose of activities is unclear.

“Staff do not know how to manage children’s behaviour appropriately, which leads to a chaotic and loud, play environment. Children squabble over toys and equipment and push each other over when they do not get what they want.

“Children are not supported to learn how to behave well or understand how their behaviour impacts on others. They throw resources on the floor and snatch toys from one another. This behaviour goes unnoticed by staff who fail to address this, simply telling children to have ‘kind hands’.

“Despite these poor practices, children are generally happy to attend and appear to enjoy their time in the setting. Staff are kind, show children affection and meet their care needs appropriately.”

The inspector also acknowledged that parents expressed some concerns about the nursery over “inconsistent” and ever-changing staff.

Other observations in the report include:

Staff do not have a good enough understanding of what to do should they suspect a child is at risk of harm.

The curriculum is poorly planned, lacks ambition and does not meet the needs of the children.

Risk assessments are not carried out effectively to identify and minimise all hazards. Windows and gates are not properly secured, which means there is a risk of unknown individuals entering the setting.

Induction of staff, including the new manager, is weak.

Children with SEND are not well supported and staff don’t make timely referrals to secure additional support.

Staff do not implement consistent rules and boundaries to help children learn right from wrong.

Staff are kind and greet children enthusiastically. Staff offer children cuddles and comfort when needed.

The watchdog detailed enforcement action required to take place urgently within the nursery. The 12-point checklist includes ensuring staff have thorough safeguarding knowledge, implementing proper risk assessments, planning better support for SEND children and making sure staff are trained to meet the needs of the youngsters.

Regional manager of Ashbourne Day Nurseries, Erika Veglio, said: “We are deeply disappointed by the recent Ofsted rating, as it does not reflect the high standards of Ashbourne Day Nurseries. Our comprehensive action plan is already in motion and will drive significant improvements.

