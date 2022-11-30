Who doesn't love a board game at Christmas? Northampton man launches new family fun game

Christmas Rush is the brand new family board game ready just in time for Christmas. Local Hartwellian Terry Greenough came up with the concept for the game a few years ago and it progressed from a craft hobby to a fully manufactured high quality product. Terry has setup his own business and brand "MTWallet Limited" and is now selling the game from his website, www.christmasrush.co.uk and also on Amazon and Etsy.

Terry tells us "MT Wallet Limited is a small family-owned business and was created specifically to bring Christmas Rush to the Market. Christmas Rush is designed and manufactured by MT Wallet Limited.Christmas Rush came about a few years back when I had that discussion with my children about when I was a boy we didn’t get big expensive presents for Christmas and we would make our own games.To prove the point, we started talking about topics for games, and as it was Christmas time, the whole subject of trying to find presents and get them wrapped in time for Christmas came up.Wind on a few days, and the basics for Christmas Rush were there, made with Powerpoint printouts stuck on to pieces of hardboard to make a board, borrowed dice from other game and cards made with stickers on to old business cards.The game worked, and we all loved it.Over the last few years it has evolved into the finished article you now see, with lots of help from many people playing the game and providing feedback.So, why MT Wallet you may ask.Well….my name is Michael Terence Greenough, so my initials are MT. Say it quickly and it sounds like “empty”. My wife used to call me MT and we often added Wallet on the end…. stupid yes, but funny to us. So, when I needed a brand for Christmas Rush that's where I ended up".

So, How do you play Christmas Rush ?

Christmas Rush is the new family fun board game from MT Wallet

Christmas Rush is a fun family Board game about Christmas, but you can play it at anytime. Ideal as a Christmas or Birthday present, or just because the family likes playing board games.

The objective of the game is to find all of the presents on your Christmas list and get them back to the Christmas Tree. Christmas present lists are created randomly by dealing out a number of present cards at the start of the game.

The presents are located on tiles which are shuffled and placed in to ten different sections of the game, and you will move around the board and be able to look at the tiles based on the roll of the dice.

When you find a tile that matches your card, you collect it and place it on your card beside the board. Finding your present is one thing, buy keeping it can be difficult. You need to wrap your present to make it safe and to do this you need to have collected some wrapping paper and roll a "christmas tree" on the dice. If your present is on show and not wrapped, the other players may steal it from you, (if they need the same present) when they land on a "steal" space or throw a double with the dice.

You have to try to remember where you've been and which tiles you have looked at when you're trying to find your final presents.

Once you have found and wrapped all of your presents, you make your way to Santa's Grotto and then on to the Holly Highway for the mad race to the Christmas Tree. Watch out for the Elves who will send you backwards and the Snowflake spaces which could help of hinder you.

Up to 6 players can play, and it is great for all ages (even the grown-ups).

If you have any questions about the game, please use the contact us page on the website and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Terry has told us that he has set aside 50 copies of Christmas Rush which he would like to donate to local schools who run Board Game clubs. If you are involved with a school Board game club and would like to request a copy, please use the "contact us" link on the www.christmasrush.co.uk website to provide details.