Two young e-scooter riders who knocked over a grandmother causing broken bones have come forward to make an apology.

The two girls, who are aged about 12, ploughed into the woman from behind outside Whaddon Way shops in Bletchley on Saturday, knocking her off her feet.

They rode straight off, leaving her on the ground in pain.

The young girls have now said sorry to their victim

The grandmother was taken to hospital where it was discovered four bones had been broken in her foot. Her furious family put out a post on social media to ask if anyone had witnessed the incident and could help trace the culprits.

The parents of the girls saw the post – and immediately sprang into very responsible action.

"As soon the parents knew it was their children, and found the lady through Facebook, they instantly got in contact with her to let her know. And they made the children put right their wrongdoings.

The two girls visited the victim, bearing flowers and a card to say sorry. They say they rode off because they were scared and did not know what to do.

The grandmother, who is now recovering at her home, said: “I met with the two girls who drove the scooter their mums. Thank you to both parents for being so honest. I respect them both.”

She added: “Hopefully the girls will learn from this.”

A spokesperson for the family said: “It was a privately owned scooter they had borrowed from a friend. The parents have made it very clear to them that they will not be allowed to use them again.

"This will definitely teach them a lesson...They are just kids and don’t release the danger of these scooters, which should be banned.”

While hire electric scooters are currently allowed in MK under a trial scheme, privately-owned scooters are not legal to use in any public areas.

The victim herself has now urged parents not to let their children ride them.

She said: “Please everyone, instil in to these youngsters how dangerous these electric scooters are. They are illegal to be ridden on public paths and roads.