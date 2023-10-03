Wellingborough’s newest nursery completes at Glenvale Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenvale Park, a development of 3,000 homes in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has shared a a first look at Toad Hall Nursery, the first of its educational facilities, now complete.

Toad Hall nursery will provide 100 places for two, three and four-year-olds across Wellingborough and hosted its first Open Days earlier this month.

Developed by Lindum Group and designed by Northamptonshire architects, GSSArchitecture, the nursery provides a welcoming space for children, parents and carers alike.

Toad Hall nursery will provide 100 places for two, three and four-year olds across Wellingborough

The images show how the building has been curated for children to feel at home, with attention to detail in interior design and furnishings to create a comfortable space.

There will be tailored programmes allowing the children to play, learn and adapt while exploring new things and developing personalities.

The opening comes 30 years after the launch of Toad Hall Nursery Group’s first site, which now boasts 11 facilities across the southeast, many with outstanding accolades and awards.

Alongside a 420-space primary school, the nursery will form part of Glenvale Park’s two educational facilities and community centre. The development also includes a recently opened new children’s play park facility, which has created a flagship recreational amenity for children living in the area.

Gail Tanner and Claire French, Co-Managing Directors of Toad Hall Nursery, said:

“When Toad Hall Nursery Group initially launched thirty years ago, the goal was to create a nursery that delivered exceptional childcare and education.

“Our passion for delivering on that mission can be seen in every aspect of our service whether that’s using different nutrition initiatives, to create and provide high-quality, nutritious meals, or our early language programme which encourages children to develop their pre-reading and writing skills alongside nurturing their speech development at each child’s individual pace.

“We believe that Toad Hall Nursery will be a valued asset to residents of Glenvale Park and the surrounding community.

“We have received multiple awards over the years, including the prestigious National Nursery Management Today Parent Engagement Award. At our newest branch in Wellingborough, we will be offering a range of activities and learning experiences that are tailored to the needs of each child. Our highly qualified and experienced team will provide a safe and nurturing environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and independence – we can’t wait to welcome them in September!”

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP said:

“We’re thrilled to have another well respected, independent business join our growing community.

“We have always been committed to ensuring we deliver inclusive, exciting and accessible placemaking in Wellingborough, creating excellent homes across a range of tenures, in addition to an array of green open spaces and quality amenities.

“Toad Hall is the perfect addition to that ambition and I can’t wait to see parents and children across the growing Glenvale community enjoy the new nursery.”

Darren King, Lindum Group Managing Director, said:

“The new nursery being built on Glenvale Park will be opening soon and will provide an important education facility for children in the area.

“We are very happy to be able to play a part in helping to develop and expand this already thriving area. Projects like this are important to us, allowing the people moving to these areas to have the right provisions available to them. It is provisions such as this nursery that turn a development into a community – something we are always passionate about .”

Tom Jagger, Partner at GSS and Lead Architect, said:

“The project’s success is a result of the collaborative approach from the team, and we are pleased to have delivered this fantastic scheme for Glenvale Park and delighted that students will have a brilliant education facility to grow and learn.”

Glenvale Park is located off Niort Way, Wellingborough, Northants NN8 6BW. For more information on the development, please visit glenvalepark.co.uk.