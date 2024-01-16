WATCH: Cuteness overload as ‘charismatic’ five-year-old reviews popular Northampton farm shop

Woo likes to create reviews on foods or shops that she loves and some of her previous videos have even garnered more than 2,5000 views

A Northampton five-year-old has, who has her own YouTube channel, has reviewed a popular farm shop in an adorable video.

Winter, or Woo as she is known on her social media channel, is from Northampton, and alongside her father, creates a variety of videos mainly reviewing different foods or local places.

In her latest video, Woo heads to Smiths Farm Shop in Chapel Brampton to review the cafe and the produce on offer - and it is safe to say the adorable reviewer was impressed as she recommended it to “everyone”.

Woo at Smiths Farm Shop in Chapel Brampton.

Woo’s father Lee said: “It's given us some great family outings and other things to discuss around the dinner table.

“Woo doesn't care much for the numbers regarding views or subs but since the channel started in October 2023 we've got 53 subscribers and a couple of her videos have over 2,500 views.

“Most importantly Woo likes doing videos on food or shops she loves, hence Smiths was the perfect place. We've been going for years and watching it change to the huge cafe - it has encouraged us to review it.”

Woo’s channel was set up around three months ago, after the five-year-old spent months asking her parents to oblige.

Lee added: “Over the last 12 months or so she has watched YouTube and really enjoyed watching people complete challenges, reviews and especially opening ‘blind bags’, so much so that for Christmas last year we made her, her own huge blind bag (think multiple toys you open and have to collect the range as it's a mystery what's inside).

“Woo has always been confident and her Nannie would always say she's going to be an actor.

“So after a few more months of asking, we decided to safely set up a channel and Woo reviews and does videos she likes.

