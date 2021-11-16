Villagers in Hardingstone pay their respects with Remembrance service
Dozens of people attend parade and service
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:36 am
Villagers in Hardingstone turned out to pay their respects to the fallen for the village Remembrance service.
These pictures, taken by resident Caroline Morris, show the Scout band leading the parade for the service, and the newly appointed vicar, the Rev Julie Scott, and the Archdeacon of Northampton, the Ven Richard Ormston.