Villagers in Hardingstone pay their respects with Remembrance service

Dozens of people attend parade and service

By David Summers
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:35 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 9:36 am
Hardingstone Remembrance Sunday Picture: Caroline Morris

Villagers in Hardingstone turned out to pay their respects to the fallen for the village Remembrance service.

These pictures, taken by resident Caroline Morris, show the Scout band leading the parade for the service, and the newly appointed vicar, the Rev Julie Scott, and the Archdeacon of Northampton, the Ven Richard Ormston.

Hardingstone Remembrance Sunday Picture: Caroline Morris

Hardingstone Remembrance Sunday Picture: Caroline Morris
Hardingstone Remembrance Sunday Picture: Caroline Morris
