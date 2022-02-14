Valentine's Day: Northamptonshire couples share their special messages

2.

Jackie and Dennis were at junior school together in the same class but never noticed one another. At age of 24, Dennis became a drummer for a band, which Jackie's former husband was a part of. Following Jackie's divorce in 1972, Dennis asked her out and they married one year later. Jackie said: "I found a new husband, friend, and soul mate in the past 50 years. He was never married before and no children. He has been Dad to my two girls. He was my destiny. True love lasts an eternity."

Photo: Jackie May