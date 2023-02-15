Valentine Day's lunch for 'love's young dream' couple from Northampton care home

Today we were proud to lay on a Valentine’s Lunch for our Residents Kevin & Sheila Moore (both aged 79 years)

The couple, who married in Moulton Church 56 years ago, joined us at Templemore Care Home earlier this year so that we could care for them both.

The team here ensure they continue to enjoy life together as a devoted couple, which today involved a romantic lunch complete with wine and roses.