Vaccination gives protection for pregnant women across West Northamptonshire and their unborn child

Pregnant women across West Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take up the free flu vaccine offer ahead of the winter months.

Pregnant women, and their unborn child, are at a higher risk of complications and more severe conditions such as pneumonia, as the immune system naturally weakens during pregnancy.

Flu can also affect the growth of their baby, which could lead to stillbirth. There is a higher risk of pregnant women being admitted to hospital due to flu than the general population.

In 2023-2024, 64% of pregnant women in West Northamptonshire did not get vaccinated against flu, increasing the likeliness of them catching the seasonal flu infection.

This year, West Northamptonshire Public Health are encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

We are starting to see an increase in respiratory infections within the community and with the colder weather there will be more mixing and movement indoors, which will lead to an increase in the spread of all viruses, including flu. It is, therefore, important that those who are pregnant get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Clare Flower, Head of Midwifery from Northampton General Hospital says: “Getting the flu vaccination not only protects you, but also your unborn baby and can prevent serious health problems to both mother and child.

"Those who are pregnant have a higher chance of developing complications if they get flu in all stages of pregnancy. Please do speak to your midwife or GP about how you can get your flu vaccination.”

Dr Annapurna Sen, Consultant in Health Protection for West Northamptonshire Council says: “I encourage all pregnant women to have their flu vaccine to help protect themselves and their unborn child from flu this winter.

"The flu vaccine is safe to be given at any stage of their pregnancy, from the first few weeks right up to the due date. I urge pregnant women to prioritise vaccination and get in touch with your midwife or GP to book.”

It is also encouraged that women take up other vaccinations offered whilst they are pregnant, including Whooping Cough (Pertussis), so they and their unborn child are protected against vaccine preventative infections.

For further information, visit the West Northamptonshire Council Immunisation page.